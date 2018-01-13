Pepsi Music Ambassadors Wizkid, Davido Preach Love.

Pepsi music ambassadors Wizkid and Davido used the platforms of their headline concerts during the yuletide to preach peace and love among Nigerians. At sold out “Wizkid the Concert” show at the Eko Hotel Convention centre, Lagos on Christmas eve, Wizkid putting up arguably the best show of his career in Lagos in recent times took the ecstatic audience on a journey of ‘Wizkid classics’ digging deep into his rich repertoire to thrill the fans. From Love My Baby, Pakuromo, On Top of Your Matter, JaiyeJaiye, Ojuelegba to the current hit Manya, Wizkid held his fans spell bound.

He was not alone as he was in the rich company of popular Nigerian artistes who he invited from time to time to share the stage with him. They included another Pepsi music ambassador, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Tuface, Olamide. But the roof of the Eko Hotel Convention Centre literarily came down the moment in invited Davido to the stage. This was understandable considering the media reports of rift between them. They both performed Davido’s FIA to the admiration of their fans.

Davido was to thread the same path of love and peace days later during his own”30 Billion Concert” when he invited his ‘new best friend’ Wizkid to the stage. It was also a rousing reception from their appreciative fans who see the new development as good for the growth of the music industry. Their fans took to the social media to congratulate the duo. The night of love and peace was complete when members of the defunct Mo’ Hits Records came together in superlative performance.

