 Peter Okoye Gushes Over Daughter Aliona As She Turns 5 – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peter Okoye Gushes Over Daughter Aliona As She Turns 5 – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Peter Okoye Gushes Over Daughter Aliona As She Turns 5
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
One half of the the defunct group Psquare, Peter Okoye, is today celebrating his daughter Aliona, as she turns 5. He shared a photo of the cutie on his IG page and penned down a sweet birthday message alongside. He wrote;. Today is a very special day
Peter Okoye Celebrates Daughter, Aliona On Her 5th Birthday (Photos)Information Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.