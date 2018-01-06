 Petrol subsidy claims and Senate’s oversight – Sonny Atumah – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Petrol subsidy claims and Senate’s oversight – Sonny Atumah – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Petrol subsidy claims and Senate's oversight – Sonny Atumah
Vanguard
Nigeria's petrol subsidy is akin to the symbolic poetry in the spirit child Abiku that is a wanderer who dies and returns again and again to plague the people. The groundswell of public opinion has again started in Nigeria on subsidy for imported
Fuel scarcity: Senator Marafa bars Kachikwu, Baru from answering questions on subsidyDaily Post Nigeria
4500 trucks of petrol diverted during scarcity — BaruBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.