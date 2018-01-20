Peugeot embraces electric cars in bid to return to US market – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Peugeot embraces electric cars in bid to return to US market
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
CARMAKER Peugeot has announced a raft of ambitious plans that will see it re-enter the US market and offer an all-electric fleet by 2025. Speaking at the Automotive News World Congress, Peugeot chief executive Carlos Tavares said the company plans to …
