 Phil Jones warns Manchester City that Manchester United are not out of the title race yet – talkSPORT.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Phil Jones warns Manchester City that Manchester United are not out of the title race yet – talkSPORT.com

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


talkSPORT.com

Phil Jones warns Manchester City that Manchester United are not out of the title race yet
talkSPORT.com
Phil Jones has warned Manchester City they can still be caught, like Manchester United were six years ago. Jones was part of the side who relinquished the 2011/12 title in the last minute thanks to Sergio Aguero's historic goal. And with City sitting

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.