Philippe Coutinho Reportedly To Wear Number 14 Shirt At Barcelona

New Barcelona signing Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been given the number 14 shirt after completing a transfer from Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho completed his £146m move from Liverpool to Barcelona on Monday, but official announcement of his number has been delayed for squad reasons.

Javier Mascherano currently wears the number 14 shirt, but the 33-year-old is being linked with a move to China this month.

But it is not Mascherano who has made that shirt famous, it is the late Johan Cruyff, who made it his trademark throughout his career and played for Barcelona between 1973 and 1978, switching between No 14 and No 9, scoring 48 goals in 143 games and winning both La Liga and the Copa del Rey in the process.

He also returned to manager the Catalan giants for a further eight years (1988-1996), winning four La Ligas, as well as the European Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and the Copa del Rey.,

Coutinho wore the number 10 shirt at Liverpool, but the same number at Barcelona belongs to Lionel Messi

Coutinho faces a three-week spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, giving Mascherano time to complete a move to Asia.

