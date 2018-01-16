Philippine online news site vows to fight attempts to shut it down

A Philippine news website whose license was revoked by the government on Tuesday vowed to fight attempts to shut it down, with its chief executive alleging that the move was politically motivated. Maria Ressa of Rappler Inc said the decision by the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was the result of political pressure and […]

The post Philippine online news site vows to fight attempts to shut it down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

