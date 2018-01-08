Photo From Tinubu’s Daughter, Folashade Ojo Lavish Party To Celebrate Baby’s Christening (Photos)

Iyaloja-General, Shade Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is in a joyous mood currently. Now a mother, her baby, a boy, arrived on Christmas Day in Lagos. Kemi Ashefon reports that the naming ceremony held on January 1, 2018 at the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

