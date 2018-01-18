 Photo: INEC Releases Info On How To Register, Recover Lost PVC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: INEC Releases Info On How To Register, Recover Lost PVC

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released information on how prospective voters can register for permanent voter’s card (PVC). The information released via the commission’s verified Twitter handle also specified how lost or damaged PVCs can be recovered and how prospective voters who have relocated can transfer location. See tweet:

The post Photo: INEC Releases Info On How To Register, Recover Lost PVC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.