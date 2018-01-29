Photo-news: Remains Of Alex Ekwueme Arrive In Abuja

Former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme’s body who died on the 19th of November 2017 just arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

Dr. Ekweme who was born on October 21, 1932 in Oko, Orumba North Local Government of Anambra State.

His tribute was attended by Vice-president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other politicians.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

