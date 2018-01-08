 Photo Of Gov. El-Rufai Kneeling Down To Greet Tinubu | Nigeria Today
Photo Of Gov. El-Rufai Kneeling Down To Greet Tinubu

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Politics

Governor Nasir El-Rufai was pictured kneeling down in front of All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the wedding ceremony of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the weekend. This is not the first time, Governor El-Rufai will be squatting in the front of political leaders. The latest picture is currently trending and Nigerians are […]

