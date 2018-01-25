 Photo of Private Jet Which Skidded Off The Runway Causing The Shutdown Of Abuja Airport | Nigeria Today
Photo of Private Jet Which Skidded Off The Runway Causing The Shutdown Of Abuja Airport

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Hundreds of passengers are currently stranded at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after a chartered aircraft broke down on the runway at about 2:00pm at the boarding gate. The development forced airplanes that were due for landing to return to where they departed from and prevented take-off from Abuja. A boarding gate staff disclosed to […]

