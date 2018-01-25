Photo of Private Jet Which Skidded Off The Runway Causing The Shutdown Of Abuja Airport

Hundreds of passengers are currently stranded at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after a chartered aircraft broke down on the runway at about 2:00pm at the boarding gate. The development forced airplanes that were due for landing to return to where they departed from and prevented take-off from Abuja. A boarding gate staff disclosed to […]

The post Photo of Private Jet Which Skidded Off The Runway Causing The Shutdown Of Abuja Airport appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

