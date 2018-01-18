 Photo: SARS Brutalises Man In Lagos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photo: SARS Brutalises Man In Lagos

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Twitter user @nyakkman has accused operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of searching and brutalising his staff  without provocation in Lagos on Thursday. The Lagos-based entrepreneur said in a series of tweets that the incident occurred at 9.03 am in the Fadeyi area of Lagos as the said staff, who he did not name, […]

The post Photo: SARS Brutalises Man In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.