Photojournalist kidnapped in Syria still alive

A South African charity says it has received proof that photojournalist Shiraaz Mahomed, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2017, is alive.

The disaster relief NGO Gift of the Givers said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it had been contacted by an anonymous source in Syria who said he had access to Mahomed.

Mahomed’s family sent the source a list of questions for the South African freelance photojournalist to answer in order to prove his identity.

“Last night was the turning point as Shiraaz’s family confirmed that all ten questions were correctly answered and it could ONLY be from Shiraaz.

“The family were ecstatic,” Gift of the Givers said in its Facebook statement.

Mohamed was seized by gunmen in Darkouch in war-torn Syria in January 2017, while he was travelling with Gift of the Givers to document the charity’s work.

“Now comes the daunting challenge – why was Shiraaz captured and what do they want?” the organization said.

It is unclear who, or which group, took Mahomed, and no ransom has been demanded for his return.

