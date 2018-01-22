PhotoNews : Angry Youths Beat And Disgrace APC Lawmaker Seeking Re-election

A lawmaker who was campaigning for re-election in Kano State was beaten by angry youths. According to reports, the lawmaker was making a speech about 2019 elections when he was attacked angrily by the youths who were booing him during his speech.

Anonymous source said that the Law Maker is under the APC political party. He added that the youths are angry about the hardship inflicted on them during this APC reign.

The Lawmaker was taken to the hospital for medical treatment because he sustained some injuries with his cloth stained with blood.

See photos below:

