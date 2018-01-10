PhotoNews : APC Rally in Abia State

All Progressives Party, APC rally was held yesterday 9, January in Abia State. The President who was suppose to be at the rally changed his plan to meet with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom concerning Fulani Herdsmen killing in Benue State.

Rochas Okorocha, Imo State governor was at the rally with other prominent members of the party.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

