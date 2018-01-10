 PhotoNews : APC Rally in Abia State | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PhotoNews : APC Rally in Abia State

Posted on Jan 10, 2018 in Lead, Politics | 0 comments

PhotoNews : APC Rally in Abia State

All Progressives Party, APC rally was held yesterday 9, January in Abia State. The President who was suppose to be at the rally changed his plan to meet with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom concerning Fulani Herdsmen killing in Benue State.

Rochas Okorocha, Imo State governor was at the rally with other prominent members of the party.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.