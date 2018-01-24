 [PHOTOS] Beer-guzzling ‘prophet’ kisses wife, home-help publicly, arrested by police – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[PHOTOS] Beer-guzzling ‘prophet’ kisses wife, home-help publicly, arrested by police – The Punch

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

[PHOTOS] Beer-guzzling 'prophet' kisses wife, home-help publicly, arrested by police
The Punch
A Tanzanian prophet, Nabii Tito, has been arrested by the police days after sharing photos of himself kissing his wife and home-help. Photos of Nabii Tito kissing the two went viral on the social media and irked quite a number of Tanzanians who called
Tanzania: Controversial Preacher Under InvestigationsAllAfrica.com
Prophet arrested for kissing his househelp and wifeInformation Nigeria
Tanzania police arrests 'prophet' who preaches with beer in handafricanews
Nairobi News
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.