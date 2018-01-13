 PHOTOS: El-Zakzaky speaks on death rumour | Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: El-Zakzaky speaks on death rumour

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

The leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite Group, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has spoken to the press today to dispel rumour that he is dead. Here are photos from the encounter

