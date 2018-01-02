 Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title | Nigeria Today
Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina has been confered with the title of Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku kingdom in Enugu.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media & publicity receives chieftaincy title “Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku kingdom, Enugu state . With him are HRH Igwe Cyprain Nevobasi, Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku kingdom and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugi State.
HRH Igwe Cyprain Nevobasi, Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Agunnese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom, Enugu State confers Chieftaincy Title Of “Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku Kingdom , on Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser To The President, Media & Publicity with them are Mr Adesina’s wife, Adenike and Senator Sylvester Anyanwu

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser To The President, Media & Publicity acknowleding greetings from the Mmaku community after receiving chieftaincy title “Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State during 1s

