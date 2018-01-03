Photos From Mercy Aigbe’s 40th Birthday Party – Naija News



Naija News Photos From Mercy Aigbe's 40th Birthday Party

Naija News

Mercy Aigbe who celebrated her 40 years birthday yesterday, the mother of 2 threw a star-studded all white birthday for herself, and the celebrities you anticipate to see were all in attendance.Mercy Aigbe who was said to have borrowed a designers …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

