 Photos From Okonjo Iweala’s Son Wedding In Abia State | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos From Okonjo Iweala’s Son Wedding In Abia State

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Finance Dr (Mrs) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s son tied the knot traditionally few days ago in Abia State.In attendance were  Dr. Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and others. See photos below  

The post Photos From Okonjo Iweala’s Son Wedding In Abia State appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.