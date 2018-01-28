Photos From Service Of Songs For Alex Ekwueme In London (Photos)

Images from the service of songs for Late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Former Vice President of Nigeria held at St Marylebone Church, London January 27th 2018. See Photos Below..

