Photos from Sule Lamido’s trial in Abuja

PDP Presidential Hopeful, Sule Lamido (CON) appeared in court on Monday for corruption trial. Lamido was arraigned by the Economic and Financial crimes commission (EFCC) on charges bordering on money laundering and Illegal diversion of public funds Lamido, his counsel Kanu Agabi (SAN) and his teaming supporters attended the proceedings of his trial by EFCC […]

