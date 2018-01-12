Photos From The Mass Burial Of 73 Victims Of Fulani Herdsmen Killings In Benue

Massive crowds turned out in Benue State on Thursday at a funeral service for 73 people killed during clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farming communities.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them dressed in black, gathered in Ibrahim Babangida Square in the Benue state capital, Makurdi, for the ceremony before a mass burial on the outskirts of the city.

Emergency officials told AFP on Tuesday that 80 people had been killed and some 80,000 forced to flee from their homes since the start of the year, in violence that has seen mounting calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to act.

Like former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said, Nigeria is now a home of animals and according to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria is a Zoo. I think this is the manifestation.

