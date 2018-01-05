 Photos: IG meets Buhari on spate of violence across the country, briefs journalists | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: IG meets Buhari on spate of violence across the country, briefs journalists

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on spate of violence across the country. After the meeting Mr. Idris equally briefed journalists over the security situation in the country.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the spate of renewed violence across the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 05/01/2018
Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (l) discussing with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the spate of renewed violence across the country at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 05/01/201

 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Photos: IG meets Buhari on spate of violence across the country, briefs journalists appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.