Photos: INEC Boss Visits CJN Over Conflicting Judgments On Electoral Cases
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to address the spate of conflicting judgments on electoral cases in the country. He said the Commission was worried about the recurring decimal among courts of coordinate jurisdiction on the same subject-matter, […]
