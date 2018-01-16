Photos: OBJ Visits Late Wife, Stella’s Family In Edo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was recently at the Iruekpen, Edo State home of the family of his late wife, Stella. The elder statesman was received by his late wife’s father, Christopher Abebe, who is reportedly close to 100 years and her mother, Theresa who is around 90, and other family members. The former First Lady […]

The post Photos: OBJ Visits Late Wife, Stella’s Family In Edo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

