Photos of the newly rescued Chibok Girl, Salomi Pogu

One of the female students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists early in 2014 has been rescued. Reports said the girl was freed Thursday, by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed in Pulka, in the state. A terse statement from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre […]

