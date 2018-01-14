 PHOTOS: Omawumi Looking Dapper At Traditional Wedding | Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Omawumi Looking Dapper At Traditional Wedding

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress, Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, kicked off the year 2018 in grand style. The Megbele singer, has officially tied the knot with her hubby, Tosin Yusuf. However, the couples were wedded legally in the court back in 2015. They went ahead so conclude the traditional rights to further validate the […]

