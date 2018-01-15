Photos: Paulo Dybala Now A Model?

Juventus star, Paulo Dybala may be a prolific goal poacher, mesmerising fans with his 14 goals in 14 games so far, but he has proven he came wow an audience off the pitch too. At Men’s Fashion Week over the weekend, the 24-year-old Argentine hit the catwalk for popular label Dolce & Gabbana, and was […]

The post Photos: Paulo Dybala Now A Model? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

