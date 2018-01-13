Photos: Stephanie Linus Meets With Victims Of Human Trafficking In Italy

Events have taken on another dimension in the advocacy against human trafficking for Stephanie Linus. The actress and director who has been in Italy for a few days in partnership with the international medical humanitarian organization – Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, came face to face with the realities yesterday when she met one-on-one […]

