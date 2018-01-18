Photos: Suspected Thief Electrocuted Trying To Vandalise Electrical Installations In Jos

A suspected thief has been found hanging on an electrical pole in Bukuru , Jos South LGA of Plateau. In undated pictures circulating on the internet, the suspected thief appeared to have been electrocuted while trying to vandalise electrical installations on the pole. According to unconfirmed reports, residents of the area had been complaining of poor […]

