 Photos: Tuface visits to IGP over Benue killing | Nigeria Today
Photos: Tuface visits to IGP over Benue killing

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Nigeria’s music sensation Mr. Innocent Idibia AKA Tuface on Thursday visited the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, at his office in Abuja.

From left, Nigerian Artist, Mr. Innocent Idibia, Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris and Executive Director Strategy, Marketing and General Management Nicon Luxury, Mr. Samson Davies during Tuface visit to IGP over Benue killing in Abuja Thursday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.
From left, Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, Nigerian Artist, Mr. Innocent Idibia and Executive Director Strategy, Marketing and General Management Nicon Luxury, Mr. Samson Davies during Tuface visit to IGP over Benue killing in Abuja Thursday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

