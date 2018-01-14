PHOTOS: Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth Stun YCee’s #JuiceConcert In UK
It was all too much juice sauce for YCee as the talented singer headlined his first ever show in the UK. The concert hosted a couple of talents such as Eugy, Sona, Bella, MsBanks & Flosha. However, the climax of the event was when StarBoy boss, Wizkid, comic rapper, Falz and popular comedian, Basketmouth graced the event. Watch […]
