Pictures: 3 Iranian jihadists – two of them Kurdish – killed in Syria amid battles across Idlib – AMN Al-Masdar News
|
AMN Al-Masdar News
|
Pictures: 3 Iranian jihadists – two of them Kurdish – killed in Syria amid battles across Idlib
AMN Al-Masdar News
BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Recently, Al-Qaeda-affiliated media released an official statement mourning the death of three of Iranian jihadists who were members of the terrorist organization and had been killed during battles with the Syrian Arab …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!