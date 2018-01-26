Pictures from Mood- Anjola’s Debut Showcase – Culture Custodian (press release) (blog)



Culture Custodian (press release) (blog) Pictures from Mood- Anjola's Debut Showcase

Culture Custodian (press release) (blog)

Anjola (@anj_ade) is a writer and poet after our hearts. In the last 12 months, her words have become a staple on our timelines exploring themes and expositions that are both biographical and sociological. This was the key ingredient in the soul food …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

