Pictures Of YABATECH Female Student In Lagos Brutally Beaten By Priest/Lawyer

A priest and a lawyer has been accused of battering a 23-year-old lady who is reported to be a student of Yaba College of Technology in Lagos. The man allegedly attacked the young lady as he smashed a rock on her head before proceeding to bite her all over her body, according to a report […]

The post Pictures Of YABATECH Female Student In Lagos Brutally Beaten By Priest/Lawyer appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

