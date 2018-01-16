Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘drops cheeky social media hint’ he’s ready to leave Dortmund for Arsenal in January – Mirror.co.uk
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'drops cheeky social media hint' he's ready to leave Dortmund for Arsenal in January
The Gabonese striker is being earmarked as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who appears set to sign for Manchester United. Arsene Wenger is keen to keep hold of the Chilean until at least the end of the season, but there is the worry he could …
