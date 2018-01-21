Pigeon becomes first animal to be awarded an English Heritage blue plaque – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Pigeon becomes first animal to be awarded an English Heritage blue plaque
It is a mark of recognition usually reserved for people and places which have significantly shaped Britain's history. But last week a homing pigeon that delivered top secret messages during WWII became the first animal to be given a blue plaque to …
Exeter warfare hero pigeon Mary to get blue plaque
Pigeon named Mary which was wounded by shrapnel delivering secret messages during WW2 becomes the first …
