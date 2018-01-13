Planned recall of Kwara legislator amateurish, says APC

“We deem it important to use this opportunity to call on the lovers of democracy across the nation to find a way of stopping the ugly trend aimed at subjecting the institution of democracy to ridicule. We are of the opinion that members of the public would help in no small measure in getting the dangerous developments discouraged by readily disregarding the ranting of such nature from those who having obviously woken up from the wrong side of the bed would simply resort to toying with the important provision of the constitution.

“We read with dismay, the purported recall process initiated by some politicians against the lawmaker, copies of the recall petition were also widely circulated in the social media by the proponents in furtherance of the execution of the mischievous plot to subject the personality of the lawmaker to public ridicule. In parenthesis, it is important to mention here that the recall process was actually a case of the ‘the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob’ we had it on good authority that it was the brainchild of a veteran senatorial candidate who still bellyaches for being made to record just 9000 votes in Offa and losing to the incumbent in the 2015 election, he has also found a willing ally in a National Assembly member who currently entertains fear of unknown over possible second term in the Federal lower house.”

He asked “is there any reasonability or tenable reasons for seeking the recall of Hassan Oyeleke? Nothing could be farther from the truth; we submit with great respect that reasons for such does not in any way exist. It is an indubitable fact that Hassan Oyeleke has emerged a shining light from the Offa axis, having under his sleeves the records of being the first indigene of the great city of Offa to hold the position of the Majority Leader of the Kwara state House of Assembly and his performance has not in any way fell short of expectations.

“He has indeed remained a source of pride to the great people of Offa. The primary duty of a legislator is to make laws and get the interests of the constituents protected through the initiation of bills and motions.”