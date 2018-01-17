 PLASIEC pledges to conduct free and fair LG polls | Nigeria Today
PLASIEC pledges to conduct free and fair LG polls

PLATEAU State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, said the state government was determined to conduct a free and fair local government election. PLASIEC also said it had cleared 725 candidates to contest for chairmanship and councillorship positions in the local government polls in the state scheduled for February 17. Chairman of the commission, Mr Fabian Ntung […]

