Plateau intensify action against spread of leprosy

The Plateau Government is set to ensure prompt detection of leprosy disease to check its spread in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Kuden Deyin, said on Monday in Jos. The commissioner told newsmen at an event to commemorate 2018 World Leprosy Day with the theme “Zero Disability In Girls and Boys” that the ministry had commenced training of health workers and community volunteers on how to detect the disease. According to the News Agency of Nigeeria, nAN, Deyin added that some health workers were not aware of the early signs and symptoms of the disease, noting that the ministry had also commenced effective leprosy awareness campaign in the 17 local government areas, especially endemic areas.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

