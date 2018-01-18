Plateau State Avenge Benue State Killings, kills Fulani Herdsmen and Their Cows

Some Fulani herdsmen and their cows were killed by unknown assailants at Dunngu area in Bassa local government area of Plateau state. According to reports, the attack occurred on Monday, January 15 in the community with security operatives reportedly doing little or nothing to salvage the situation.

An anonymous member of the community said this might be a revenge for the death of the people killed in Benue State. He affirmed that since the incidence of Benue State, the community has been scared and keeping away from Fulani herdsmen in their community.

The people of Plateau State are appealing to the Government, NGO, Security officer to intervene before the fulani herdsmen retaliate which might turn out to be dangerous for the community.

Below are pictures of dead cows:

