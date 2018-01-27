Plateau United beat MFM FC 1- to remain top of NPFL

Defending champions Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Saturday at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos defeated visiting MFM FC of Lagos 1-0 in a Match Day 5 fixture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory ensured they remained at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table. The goal which gave the NPFL reigning champions the three points against last season’s runners-up was scored by Tosin Omoyele in the third minute of the match.

