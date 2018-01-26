Please Enjoy This Fox News Anchor Making A Complete Doos Of Himself On Live TV [Video]

Fox News have given up even pretending to report the news these days, their hosts going on rants that used to exist only on conspiracy theory internet chat groups.

Every now and again someone does their best to introduce some neutrality, sending viewers into a feeding frenzy (think Shepard Smith), but mostly it’s lily-white hosts doing whatever it takes to appease their biggest fan.

That’s Donnie D, by the way.

Yesterday saw Sean Hannity attacking the credibility of the New York Times, and that segment is what we’ll focus on here.

Business Insider have the deets:

Following a New York Times’ report that President Donald Trump had ordered special counsel Robert Mueller fired one month after he was chosen to oversee the Russia investigation, Fox News host Sean Hannity came out swinging on his program Thursday night. “They’re trying to change the story,” Hannity said, referring to The Times’s report. “At this hour, The New York Times is trying to distract you.” “And our sources, and I’ve checked in with many of them, they’re not confirming that tonight,” Hannity continued. “And the president’s attorney dismissed the story, and says, ‘Nope, no comment. We’re not going there.’ And how many times has The New York Times and others gotten it wrong.”

Cool, except after the show returned from ad break he was singing a different tune:

Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren’t confirming that! Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That’s his right. Anywho… pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2018

Oh look, loud noises and a crash – forget all about the fact that I just made a complete doos of myself please.

We should probably take a look at the crash in full, though, because it is pretty dramatic:

Just sort out your segues there, Sean, because the obvious connection seems to be that your show is also a car wreck.

His Twitter feed, by the way, is even more cringe:

You added the green? Why? And, as it turns out, you planned that shot with them for a shoot:

Basically, Fox News with their coverage of American politics:

Somewhere in Davos, eating Swiss McDonald’s in his undies alone because Melania hates him, Trump smiles.

[source:businessinsider]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

