 Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Please respect court order, Hoërskool Overvaal SGB tells protesters
Eyewitness News
EFF and ANC protesters burn tyres at the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on 17 January, 2018. Picture: EWN. Hoerskool Overvaal · Language policy · Hoerskool Overvaal case. Email; Print; Tweet · Share · Thando Kubheka | 3 minutes ago. VEREENIGING
MEC failed to act in good faithHerald live
Parent assaulted in EFF scuffle outside Hoërskool OvervaalStock News Press
Overvaal protest set to continue, security measures heightenedBrinkwire (press release)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.