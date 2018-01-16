Please restrain your people, Buhari begs Benue Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has beg Benue state leaders to restrain their subject and accommodate the Fulani herdsmen.

Buhari made this request during a meeting with Benue leaders in Abuja. In a statement made available to newsmen by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari promised to find a lasting solution to the perennial challenge of clashes between herdsmen and farmers around the country.

“Your Excellency, the governor, and all the leaders here, I am appealing to you to try to restrain your people,” the statement reads

“I assure you that the police, the Department of State Security and other security agencies had been directed to ensure that all those behind the mayhem get punished.

“I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your countrymen. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation.”

