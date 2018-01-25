PMB To Attend AU Summit In Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday depart for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). In a statement by the special adviser media to the President, Femi Adesina said the highlight of the President’s engagements during the visit will […]

The post PMB To Attend AU Summit In Addis Ababa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

