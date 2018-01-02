Police arrest 10 after attack on worshippers in Ilorin – The Nation Newspaper
Police arrest 10 after attack on worshippers in Ilorin
The Nation Newspaper
The police in Kwara State have arrested 10 people following the New Year's Eve attack on worshippers in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Speaker Ali Ahmad condemned the attack. Some youths in Ibrahim Taiwo, Ilorin, during …
Kwara governor, speaker condemn attack on church worshippers in Ilorin
Police Arrest 10 Suspects After New Year Attack on Worshippers in Kwara
Gov. Ahmed Condemns Attack On Worshippers; Describes Action As Satanic
