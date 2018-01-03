Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the violence which occurred at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan between two warring groups. The police spokesman in the state, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday that peace had also been brought…

The post Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

