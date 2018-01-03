 Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence | Nigeria Today
Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday said  it had  arrested  14 suspects in connection with the violence which occurred at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan  between two warring groups. The police spokesman in the state, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday that peace had also been brought…

The post Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

